OPP search for suspects in targeted arson at Brant, Ont., business

CTV’s Alexandra Holyk shares footage of four suspects who were caught on camera setting fire to a Brant County business.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for four suspects involved in an arson attack on a business in Brant County.

According to police, the fire broke out at a commercial business on Black Walnut Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Video footage submitted to CTV News shows four people wearing masks approaching the business with gasoline-filled jerry cans and glass bottles. One person appears to throw something at the front of the building, igniting the front entryway.

arson brant county Black Walnut Road Still from surveillance video. (Source: OPP)

“We’re pretty sure that it was a Molotov cocktail attempt,” said OPP Const. Jonathan Bueckert.

On Thursday, the smell of gasoline still lingered outside while soot stained walls, windows and walkways.

arson brant county Black Walnut Road Damage after a fire at a Brant County business on Black Walnut Road. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News)

An employee who did not want to be identified due to safety concerns said the incident has left him shaken.

“It was scary, it was a shock,” he told CTV News.

“I’ve never seen something like this before.”

arson brant county Black Walnut Road Damage after a fire at a Brant County business on Black Walnut Road. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News)

Bueckert said investigators believe the incident was targeted and pointed to indicators in the video footage.

“There was some communication made by [the suspects],” Bueckert said. “We could see on video surveillance that they were communicating with somebody and it seemed like they were trying to make sure that this was the correct building.”

brant county Black Walnut Road fire arson Video surveillance of four individuals, one carrying a jerry can, before a fire was reported at a business on Black Walnut Road on Aug. 5, 2025. (Source: OPP)

The building’s manager did not want to be interviewed on-camera, however, he said these types of incidents are rare for the industrial area and he isn’t sure why the business was targeted.

“It could be intentional,” said the employee. “Or it could be they’re trying to break in to steal something. We’re not sure at all.”

Police said the fire was contained and no injuries were reported.

arson brant county Black Walnut Road A fire, caught on camera, at a business on Black Walnut Road in Brant County. (Source: OPP)

The business said it’s amping up security measures to prevent future incidents.

“We’re going to have security over here during off-business hours no matter what,” he said. “But at the same time, we are definitely upgrading our security surveillance system too. “

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the four suspects or with video footage from the area between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppersbb.com.