Boy, 15, facing charges after allegedly speeding through Hamilton RIDE stop

Hamilton police say a 15-year-old boy is facing several charges after allegedly accelerating through a RIDE stop and driving dangerously.

Officers were conducting RIDE checks for impaired drivers on Lawrence Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 when they noticed a black Honda Odyssey approaching the checkpoint.

“Instead of stopping as directed, the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed, narrowly avoiding officers on scene,” police said in a news release. “Police followed the vehicle and observed the driver commit several additional traffic offences before the vehicle eventually came to a stop.”

The 15-year-old driver from Hamilton was arrested without incident.

After the teen was taken into custody, police said, officers discovered he was in breach of a court-ordered release condition requiring him to stay home during overnight hours unless accompanied by his surety.

The teen has since been charged with dangerous operation, flight from a peace officer, and failing to comply with a release order.

He is expected to appear in court at a later date to face the charges.