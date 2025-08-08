Second arrest made in gunfight that led to death of innocent bystander in Hamilton: police

Hamilton police identified 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa as the victim who died in a shooting on April 17. (Hamilton Police Service)

Police say a second arrest has been made in connection with a gunfight that led to the death of a 21-year-old Mohawk College student who was struck and killed by a stray bullet while waiting for a bus in Hamilton.

Police previously said Harsimrat Randhawa, an international student from India, was fatally struck by a stray bullet while waiting for a bus near the intersection of Upper James Street and South Bend Road at around 7:30 p.m. on April 17.

Police said the victim had just left a local gym and was heading home when she was hit by a single bullet during an exchange of gunfire between two groups.

On Thursday, police announced that 32-year-old Jerdaine Foster was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting. Investigators also said Thursday that they are searching for several other suspects who were involved in the shooting that led to Randhawa’s death.

Police announced Friday that a second arrest was made in the case.

A 26-year-old man, identified by police as Obiesea Okafor, was arrested in North York and transported back to Hamilton.

He has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Police have not released names or descriptions of the other suspects but say at least seven people were involved in the dispute that night.