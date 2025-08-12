One of suspects arrested in deadly Dundas, Ont. shooting was a known drug trafficker, police allege

There are currently no events scheduled on LIVE1. Check back soon to watch live events from across Canada and the world!

Hamilton police say one of two suspects arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Dundas, Ont. last month was a known drug trafficker in Hamilton and the victim knew the two accused prior to the homicide.

Police previously confirmed that 25-year-old Zachary Shuman was shot in the parking lot of a condo complex at 77 Governor’s Road at around 5 p.m. on July 27.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Det.-Sgt. Sara Beck said immediately prior to the shooting, it appears Shuman met up with two suspects, who were driving a blue Ford Edge, in the parking lot of a Metro grocery store.

“We do know there was a disturbance between the blue Ford Edge and Zachary and his vehicle at the Metro. What the actual nature of that discussion was and that disturbance, we don’t know at this time,” Beck told reporters on Tuesday.

She said from there, both Shuman and the occupants of the Ford left the Metro parking lot in separate vehicles.

“One vehicle was following the other. The blue Ford Edge left the Metro first and pulled into that (condo) parking lot and Zachary’s vehicle pulled in afterwards,” she said, adding that police don’t believe the second location was a planned meetup spot.

A short time later, police received multiple 911 calls about shots fired in the area and Shuman was found unresponsive in the parking lot. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

After weeks of investigation, Beck said, officers were able to identify two suspects in the homicide.

On Aug. 10, 30-year-old Andrew Kowalik, of Dundas, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, police said.

The following day, 27-year-old Mussie Gebremariam, of Kitchener, was also arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Beck said investigators believe only one of the suspects was the shooter but she would not say which one they believe fired the weapon.

Beck said the suspects and victim have “known each other for a number of years.”

“They are all associated. They know each other from Dundas,” she said.

“The nature of the relationship with Gebremariam is that he is known in Hamilton as a drug trafficker and he is known to both Andrew and Zachary.”

When asked if police believe drugs were the reason for the meetup that day, Beck said investigators are not entirely sure why the three men had planned to meet.

“We don’t necessarily know if that is the reason for the meetup but we do believe that is part of the involvement in this case overall,” she said.

Beck added that police are not searching for any additional suspects in the homicide.

A GoFundMe page set up shortly after Shuman’s death indicates that the 25-year-old was a single father of a three-year-old daughter, who will now be cared for by her grandparents.

“The family is, despite these arrests, it’s not bringing Zach back,” Beck said Tuesday.

“They were happy to hear about the arrests but they are still going through their process and they are still grieving.”