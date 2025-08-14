Man, 24, charged in Hamilton crash that left mom, 10-year-old dead

A 24-year-old man has been charged in a crash in Hamilton last month that left a mother and her 10-year-old child dead.

A 24-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with a deadly crash that claimed the lives of a 30-year-old woman and her 10-year-old child in Hamilton last month, police say.

The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. on July 6 on Trinity Church Road.

Police previously said that preliminary information suggests the driver of a southbound GMC Sierra was travelling at a high rate of speed when they crossed the centre line in an attempt to pass another pickup truck.

The Sierra, police said, collided head-on with a Honda Civic that was heading north.

A northbound Ford Explorer was also struck in the chain-reaction collision, police said, and ended up in the west ditch, several metres south of the scene.

All four occupants of the Civic were injured, including a 10-year-old child and their 30-year-old mother, who were subsequently pronounced dead in hospital.

Several others involved in the crash suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said following an “extensive investigation,” 24-year-old Jesse Wood, of Hamilton, was arrested on Aug. 13 after turning himself into police.

He faces several charges, including impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, stunt driving, and criminal negligence causing death.

His bail has been opposed, police added.

“Hamilton Police have notified the victims’ families and extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy. We would also like to thank the many community members who came forward and assisted in the investigation,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

“The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact 905-546-4753.”