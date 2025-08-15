Hamilton police officer charged with assault in ‘historic domestic incident’

A Hamilton Police vehicle in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Hamilton police say they’ve charged one of their officers with assault and mischief in what they describe as a “historic domestic incident.”

Police say the 46-year-old officer has been with the force for 17 years.

They say he’s been charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.

Police did not provide further details on the alleged incident or the identity of the accused.

They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2025.