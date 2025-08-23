Woman, 62, dead after being struck by vehicle while riding e-scooter in Hamilton

A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Toronto)

A 62-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter in Hamilton on Friday afternoon.

Hamilton police said they got a call after 5 p.m. for a collision at the intersection of Maple and Grosvenor avenues.

Police said the e-scooter rider was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information, including dashcam or surveillance video, to contact them at 905-546-4753 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.