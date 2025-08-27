OPP want to return items stolen from Norfolk County cemeteries

Various bronze and brass fixtures stolen from cemeteries in Norfolk County. (Source: OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help to identify items stolen from cemeteries in Norfolk County.

A video, posted by OPP to social media, showed two tables stacked with bronze and brass fixtures. Among them were vases, religious statues and decorative metalwork.

“What these items represent are dozens of desecrated gravesites,” Const. Andrew Gamble said, adding that even his fellow officers were at a “loss for words.”

On Aug. 19, a 39-year-old man from Oxford County was arrested in Waterford after an officer spotted brass and bronze fixtures in his vehicle. The officer had seen that same vehicle at the Waterford Greenwood Cemetery on Thompson Road East earlier that day.

Police said an urn containing human remains was also inside the vehicle.

“The investigation has revealed that property stolen from graves was sold for scrap,” OPP said in a media release on Aug. 24.

The man was charged with indignity to a dead body, trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

OPP said the items shown in Wednesday’s video were recovered during the arrest in Waterford, as well as from a scrap yard.

Similar thefts were also reported over last few weeks at the Delhi Cemetery, the Port Dover Cemetery, Sacred Heart Cemetery in Langton and Bayview Cemetery in Port Rowan.

“The impact of this crime is so far-reaching in our community, but the important thing is that we’ve identified the individual who was responsible,” Gamble said.

Anyone who recognizes the stolen items is asked to email the Norfolk County detachment at 12627@opp.ca and provide their full contact information, name of the cemetery were the item was taken from, and a brief description of the theft or damage to the gravesite.