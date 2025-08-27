Speed or failure to obey stop sign investigated as possible factors in Flamborough collision that sent 6 teens to hospital

Hamilton police are investigating whether speed or failure to obey a stop sign are possible factors in a two-vehicle crash in Flamborough that sent six teenagers and an adult to hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said the collision between a Volvo and a KIA minivan occurred at Valens Road and Concession 5 West shortly before 3 p.m.

All occupants of the minivan, the teen driver and five teenage passengers, were taken to the local hospital with varying injuries. Police said one female sustained life-threatening injuries.

They added that the adult driver of the other Volvo was also transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

“At this time driver impairment has been ruled out; however, investigators are examining speed and disobeying a stop sign as potential factors involving the KIA,” police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact traffic investigators at 905-546-4753 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.