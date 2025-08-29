11 stolen high-end luxury vehicles, worth over $1.5M, found in Brantford

Brantford Police included images of the vehicles seized in a news release on Aug. 29, 2025. (Submitted/Brantford Police)

Brantford Police have recovered almost a dozen high-end luxury vehicles, worth an estimated $1.5 million, which are believed to be stolen.

On Wednesday, around 6 p.m., a search warrant was executed at a building on Spalding Drive where the 11 vehicles were found and seized by the Brantford Police Service’s Auto-Theft Unit.

They included Mercedes Benz, Lexus, Dodge Durango and Rolls Royce.

The vehicles were believed to have been taken from neighbouring jurisdictions.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

How to protect your vehicle from theft?

Police offered the following tips to prevent car theft:

Park your vehicle inside a locked and secure garage.

Block the access to the onboard diagnostic port to prevent thieves from reprograming the vehicle’s key fob.

Use a steering wheel locking device.

Place the vehicle key fob inside a radio frequency shielding bag/pouch to block cell signals when not in use.

Consider equipping your vehicle with an aftermarket global positioning system (GPS) tracker. The tracker may assist police in locating the vehicle and/or suspects.

Ensure all keys are accounted for and never left in the vehicle.

Lock your vehicle at all times.

Never leave your vehicle running and unattended.

Consider purchasing a surveillance system and ensure the quality and function will capture any suspicious activity for a 24-hour period.

Any suspicious activity around vehicles should be reported to police. “Doing so will assist investigators to track patterns of criminal behavior and potentially identify suspects,” they said in a news release.