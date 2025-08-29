Police seek help identifying suspect wanted in assault along Hamilton trail

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

Hamilton police are asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted a female victim along a trail on Thursday morning.

It happened on the Pipeline Trail between Crosthwaite and Fairfield Avenues around 8 a.m.

Police said an unknown male approached the victim and asked for spare change.

“After the victim declined, the suspect caught up to her and assaulted her,” police alleged in a news release on Friday.

They said a witness intervened, prompting the suspect to flee.

He is described as a white male, five-foot-nine to five-foot-10 with a thin build and visible sores on his face. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

Police are also looking to speak to the witness who intervened.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Sgt. Alexis Petrovic at 905-546-2907 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.