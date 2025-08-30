2 people dead after fiery 2-vehicle collision in Hamilton

A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

Two people are dead after a fiery two-vehicle collision in Hamilton on Friday night.

Hamilton police said they were called to the intersection of Highgate Drive and Upper Centennial Parkway shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a serious crash.

As a result of the collision, one vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, police said.

Two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the other vehicle were able to get out and were later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown. The Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 905-546-4753.