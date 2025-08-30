3 people injured in downtown Hamilton shooting, police say

Hamilton police investigating a triple shooting in the city's downtown core on Saturday August 30, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Hamilton Police are investigating after a downtown shooting left three people injured early Saturday morning.

Police say they responded at around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Bowen Street and Jackson Street East. When officers arrived, they say they found three individuals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

All were taken to hospital for treatment. Paramedics tell CP24 that two are in critical condition while one remains with serious injuries.

HPS Investigators searching for evidence after a triple shooting in Hamilton on Saturday August 30, 2025 (CP24 photo).

A large crime scene has been established, and road closures remain in effect on Jackson Street East between John Street and Catherine Street, and on Bowen Street between Main Street East and Jackson Street East.

Investigators say evidence at the scene indicates “multiple firearms were used” and a large number of rounds were fired.

HPS Hamilton police on scene of a triple shooting on Saturday August 30, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Police are appealing for witnesses and asking residents and businesses in the area to check their surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shooting Response Team at 905-546-4883.

This is a developing news story, more details to come...