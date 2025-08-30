Over 80 rounds fired in downtown Hamilton shooting that injured 3 people: police

Hamilton police give an update on the shooting that occurred Saturday morning in downtown Hamilton, where over 80 rounds were fired.

Over 80 shots were fired, and several handguns and assault rifles were used in a shooting in downtown Hamilton that left three people injured early Saturday morning.

Hamilton police said several calls came in around 12:50 a.m. about a large disturbance in the area of Bowen Street and Jackson Street East.

“Many of the callers reported hearing several gunshots, so we responded with several patrol units as well as members of our emergency response unit,” Duty Insp. Ben Thibodeau said.

When officers arrived, they located three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Thibodeau said the victims were taken to a hospital.

He noted that one victim who was critically injured had undergone surgery and is now in stable condition.

“I can tell with great confidence that we recovered in excess of 80 casings at the scene. These casings were several different calibres,” Thibodeau said.

“At this point, the investigators believe that a number of handguns and assault rifles were used in the commission of the offence.”

HPS Investigators searching for evidence after a triple shooting in Hamilton on Saturday August 30, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Thibodeau said “several people” were involved in the shooting but did not have an exact number. Police also don’t have descriptions of the suspects or vehicles at this time.

He confirmed that the shooting took place outside a bar at the corner of John and Jackson Streets. Thibodeau said one of the victims was exiting the bar when he was shot.

While police and paramedics were rendering aid to that victim, a firearm was found on him, Thibodeau said. He added that the firearm was subsequently seized, and the victim was arrested and will be charged later.

Shooting was targeted: police

Thibodeau revealed that investigators believe the incident was targeted.

“That being said, in excess of 80 rounds, it’s a level of violence that is extreme,” the duty inspector said.

“It’s extremely dangerous for public safety, for individuals in the surrounding area. So even though it was targeted, it’s obviously very dangerous for the people in the vicinity.”

Thibodeau said there were dozens of witnesses and none have come forward so far to assist in the investigation.

“They’re uncooperative. We are appealing to these specific individuals to come forward, whether it’s in person or by phone, or they can reach out to the Shooting Response Team or through Crime Stoppers if they feel more comfortable with this,” he said.

Residents in the area told CP24’s Steve Ryan they were stunned by the sound of gunfire.

Vishal Vishal, a nearby resident speaks to CP24 on Saturday August 30, 2025 (CP24 photo).

“I heard multiple shots… thought it was fireworks… I came out on the balcony… saw many people running… I figured out it was gunshots… after a few seconds, I heard police cars coming,” said Vishal, who lives nearby.

“Probably 15 shots… First time in my life I heard shots… It was not pistols… It had 6 rounds… could be a gun or rifle,” he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shooting Response Team at 905-546-4883.