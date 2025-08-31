Hamilton

Highway 403 eastbound reopens after collision in Hamilton

By Jermaine Wilson

OPP badge shown in this undated file image. CTV NEWS/BARRIE

Ontario Provincial Police say the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 at Aberdeen Avenue in Hamilton have reopened following a collision on Sunday morning.

Police say the crash was reported earlier in the day, and two people have since been taken to hospital with what appear to be minor injuries.

The roads were closed for a few hours to make way for police investigation and cleanup.

As of 1:40 p.m., officials confirmed the lanes reopened to traffic.