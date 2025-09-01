Officials urge water conservation in Brant, Oxford counties amid dry conditions

A sign is seen outside the Grand River Conservation Authority's administration centre on Friday, June 5, 2015. (Frank Lynn / CTV Kitchener)

Residents in parts of Brant and Oxford counties are being asked to cut their water use by 20 per cent after dry conditions pushed two local sub-watersheds into a Level 2 low water condition.

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) announced Friday that Whitemans Creek and the Lower Nith River sub-watersheds are now at Level 2. The rest of the Grand River watershed remains at Level 1.

Under Ontario’s Low Water Response Program, a Level 1 condition calls for a voluntary 10 per cent reduction in water use, while Level 2 doubles that to 20 per cent. Level 2 is declared when flows in rivers or streams fall below 50 per cent of normal.

Whitemans Creek drains western Brant County and eastern Oxford County. The lower Nith River sub-watershed, which also covers parts of both counties, is of particular concern, according to the GRCA.

Officials are also asking anglers to avoid fishing in Whitemans Creek, a key trout habitat where low water levels and warm temperatures are already stressing fish populations.

The GRCA said its reservoirs remain within normal operating levels for this time of year, with the exception of Conestogo Lake, which is being lowered for dam repairs. Stored water is being carefully managed to help maintain flows that supply drinking water for the Region of Waterloo, the City of Brantford and Six Nations of the Grand River. Reservoirs also help sustain wastewater treatment plants along the Grand, Speed and Conestogo rivers.

The GRCA is urging residents to limit outdoor water use — such as lawn watering — even if they rely on private wells or ponds, since those water sources are linked to the same aquifers feeding the creeks.

More information on conservation efforts can be found on the GRCA website.