Safety concerns lead to permanent closure of road on Brantford-Brant County boundary

A road that falls on the boundary of both Brantford and Brant County will be permanently closed in mid-September because of slope instability.

Tutela Heights Road from the boundary to around 475 metres east will be closed as of Sept. 16, 2025.

This closure is part of a project that will see the additions of a cul-de-sac with a rural cross-section at the city limits as well as new storm water drainage infrastructure that would redirect runoff away from the slope and toward an unopened right-of-way. The design of the cul-de-sac is still being finalized.

The City of Brantford will put a temporary closure in place until a permanent one can be completed later in the year.

Emergency vehicles will still have access to the road.

Residents in the area told CTV News they were happy about the decision to close off the road.

Bojan Belina was one resident who moved to the area just a couple of months ago. He said the scheduled closure did not deter his family’s decision to make the move.

“Honestly, for us, we’re quite happy about it,” he said. “We felt it was a benefit to us when we were looking at this home. We have small children, so being on a dead end street or a cul-de-sac just means a little more safety for them and a little less traffic.”

Belina and other residents also said the road would see vehicles speeding through often, despite a 50 km/h speed limit.

“I feel like the speed limit is not very well respected on this stretch of the road,” said Belina. “It’s kind of nice that there’s not going to be a lot of people blowing through [anymore].”

Tutela Heights Road Brantford Brant County closure 2025 Tutela Heights Road, which falls on the boundary of both Brantford and Brant County, will be permanently closed in mid-September because of slope instability (Courtesy: County of Brant).

An agreement with the County of Brant allowed the Tutela Heights area to join the City of Brantford as part of an expansion in 2017.

Before this expansion, the County of Brant began a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment, an approved process to investigate the infrastructure of areas related to transportation, water, wastewater and stormwater.

The County of Brant initiated this to review the slope stability along a section of Tutela Heights Road, which extends one kilometre east of the Bell Homestead Historical Site. Ultimately, the plan was made to permanently close the road for public safety reasons.

While the temporary closure stays in place, construction of the permanent closure is expected to begin later in this year.