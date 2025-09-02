Police search for man wanted in pair of sexual assaults at Hamilton mall

The outside of a Hamilton Police vehicle in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

A man is wanted in connection with a pair of sexual assaults in Hamilton last month.

The incidents occurred at The Centre on Barton shopping plaza, located at 1275 Barton St. E., on Aug. 24.

In each incident, police say a man would strike up a conversation with a woman before allegedly touching her without consent in a “sexual manner.” Investigators say he was unknown to each woman.

Police describe the man as being around 35 years old, standing between six-foot-two and six-foot-four, with a heavy build. Officials say he was last seen wearing dark jogging pants with a burgundy t-shirt and was carrying a dark-coloured gym bag.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.