Former principal of Christian school in Niagara Region accused of sexually assaulting girl

A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)

The former principal of a Christian school in Niagara region is accused of sexually assaulting a girl.

Niagara Regional Police said they’ve been investigating a historical sexual assault call this month and learned that a 56-year-old man had allegedly sexually assaulted a girl from the age of 11 to 14.

Investigators identified the suspect, who they said was a principal at Heritage Christian School in Jordan, Ont. and has “significant ties” in the Christian Community.

As a result, officers arrested 56-year-old Brian Bosch from West Lincoln on Friday. He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police said Bosch was a deputy principal at John Calvin Christian School in Albany Western Australia, before coming to Canada in 2007.

“Detectives have reason to believe there may be more victims,” police said in a news release on Friday.

They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009504 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.