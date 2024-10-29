Police investigating after explosion at Grimsby, Ont., school injures staff member

Police in Niagara Region are investigating after a female staff member was injured in an explosion at a school in Grimsby.

Investigators say they were called to Central French Immersion Public School in Grimsby around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and found there was an explosion in an outdoor garbage bin area.

The Niagara Regional Police Service says the explosion happened as a school staff member accessed the garbage bin.

The staff member suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

They say the staff member suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police say the school was placed under a “lock and learn,” while nearby residents were asked to shelter in place.

A police explosives unit has been called to the scene and several roads in the area are closed to traffic.

Investigators are urging the public to stay out of the area.

