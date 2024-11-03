Suspect accused of sexually assaulting Welland teen he met on Snapchat, police believe there may be more victims in GTA

A suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Niagara Region is shown. Saad Jalal Ismail Aldakhi, 25, is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Niagara police say that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that he met through Snapchat.

Police say that officers first began an investigation in August.

It is alleged that the suspect “befriended” the victim through Snapchat while using the names “jack.ishere” and “jack.ou” and arranged to meet her in person to provide her with cannabis.

Police say that the suspect, a London man, then travelled to Welland to meet the victim. It is alleged that he subsequently sexually assaulted her in a dark four-door sedan that he was operating at the time.

The suspect was later identified by police and surrendered to investigators at Niagara Regional Police headquarters in Niagara Falls on Nov. 1.

“As a result of the ongoing investigation detectives have received information that there may be more victims in Niagara, Toronto, and the Greater Toronto Area under similar circumstances,” a news release issued by police states. “The photo and name of the accused is being released in the interest of public safety in an attempt to identify other potential victims or witnesses.”

Saad Jalal Ismail Aldakhi, 25, is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police continue to investigate.