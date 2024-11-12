OPP charge 2 people in connection with drug trafficking ring in the GTA

Two people are facing dozens of drug and firearm-related charges after more than four kilograms of drugs were seized in Brampton, police say. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Two people are facing dozens of drug and firearm-related charges after more than four kilograms of drugs were seized in Brampton, police say.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they launched a joint investigation with the Niagara Regional Police Service in April to look into drug trafficking activity in Niagara Region.

As a result, investigators said the identified a drug trafficking network coming out of the Greater Toronto Area. They said this ring is allegedly responsible for dealing suspected cocaine and fentanyl, as well as other illegal drugs.

On Oct. 23, four search warrants were executed in Brampton by various OPP teams and Niagara police, resulting in the seizure of five guns, more than 845 rounds of ammunition and more than $316,000 in cash.

They said they also found about 2.7 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, roughly 1.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine, approximately 330 grams of suspected MDMA, around 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 113 suspected oxycodone tablets and 50 suspected hydromorphone tablets.

Police charged two residents from Brampton as a result, 29-year-old Michael Navarro and 32-year-old Kathy Ann Samuels.

Navarro has been charged with 27 offences, including six counts of trafficking fentanyl, two counts of trafficking cocaine and failure to comply with prohibition order, while Samuels has been charged with two drug-trafficking-related offences. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with information about illegal firearms or drugs to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.