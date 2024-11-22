Man charged for allegedly following and sexually assaulting minor in women’s bathroom at Niagara Falls resort

A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)

A 38-year-old man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor inside of a women’s bathroom at a Niagara Falls resort on Thursday.

Niagara Regional Police said they received a call for a sexual assault at the Americana Resort on Lundy’s Lane at around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators arrived and learned that a man allegedly entered the women’s bathroom and sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16.

Officers located a suspect nearby and arrested him. In a news release on Friday, police said they charged Adam Carroll of Niagara Falls with sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age.

“The Americana Resort had protocols in place that were followed which assisted in the investigation, and are working cooperatively with detectives,” police said.

Investigators are asking witnesses who may have been in the area when the incident occurred to call them at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009468.