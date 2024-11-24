Man facing murder charges in connection with 'targeted' shooting in St. Catharines, Ont.

Police are on the scene of a shooting in St. Catharines on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (CTV Toronto)

A 47-year-old is facing murder charges in connection with a “targeted” shooting in St. Catharines, Ont. on Friday afternoon, police say.

Niagara Regional Police said they were called to Division and Riordon streets, near Geneva and St. Paul streets, at around 1:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they saw two men with gunshot wounds. One was rushed to a local hospital and died, police said, while the other was sent to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said on Friday that they believed this was a “targeted incident.”

On Saturday afternoon, at around 4 p.m., detectives arrested a man after “several hours of negotiations at a home on Churchill Street.”

Police charged Daniel Dale Rosebush with second-degree murder and attempted murder. The charges have not been tested in court.

St. Catharines shooting suspect Police are looking for a suspect (left) and his associate in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Catharines on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (Niagara Regional Police Service)

One suspect, described by detectives as Rosebush’s “associate,” remains at large. Police describe him as a 35- to 40-year-old man with a thin build, brown wavy hair and a scruffy goatee, who was wearing a dark-hooded bomber style jacket, dark jeans and dark running shoes on the day of the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 905-688-4111, opt. 3, ext. 1009134, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.