New images released of suspects wanted for St. Catharines jewelry store robbery

Niagara Regional Police Service release surveillance photos of the five suspects wanted in connection with a jewelry store robbery at the Pen Centre in St. Catharines. (NRPS)

Niagara police have released additional photos of the suspects who robbed a jewelry store in St. Catharines earlier this month.

The robbery happened on Jan. 16 just after 1 p.m. in the Pen Centre shopping mall at 221 Glendale Avenue.

Police said five people entered the Griffin Jewellery store and allegedly used a small sledgehammer to smash several display cases.

The suspects were able to leave with multiple pieces of jewelry, police said.

At the time, police had released surveillance images of the five suspects in question, but no identifying features were visible.

Now, police have released new photos in which the faces of three of the suspects wanted in connection with the robbery can be seen.

Investigators have not said if the vehicle all five people fled in has been located yet. It was described as a silver Honda CRV with an Ontario license plate reading BFZV 946 however, police said at the time that the license plate was registered to a different vehicle.

St. Catharines jewelry store robbery Niagara Regional Police Service release surveillance photos of the vehicle five suspects fled in after allegedly robbing a jewelry store at the Pen Centre in St. Catharines. (NRPS)

Any witnesses or anyone with more information is asked to contact Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.