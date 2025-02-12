Suspected impaired driver travels wrong way on QEW for 20km to Grimsby: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A Hamilton woman has been charged after allegedly driving in the wrong direction on the QEW from Hamilton to Grimsby on Wednesday morning.

OPP said just before 2:45 a.m., officers began receiving calls about a vehicle driving the wrong way in the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW at Nikola Tesla Boulevard.

An officer caught up with the driver near the Christie Street highway exit in Grimsby, over 20 kilometres from where the original calls came in.

OPP said the vehicle turned around after the officer used their emergency equipment and was stopped near Casablanca Boulevard in Grimsby by a second officer.

Carolann Tost, 54, was arrested and charged with impaired driving, driving without a licence, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and being a novice driver with a blood alcohol count above zero.

The charges have not been tested in court.