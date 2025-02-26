2 teens charged in St. Catharines jewelry store robbery

Niagara Regional Police Service release surveillance photos of the five suspects wanted in connection with a jewelry store robbery at the Pen Centre in St. Catharines. (NRPS)

Niagara police have arrested two teenagers in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in St. Catharines earlier this year.

The incident happened on Jan. 16 just after 1 p.m. in the Pen Centre shopping mall at 221 Glendale Ave., near Highway 406. Police said five people entered Griffin Jewellery store and allegedly used a small sledgehammer to smash several display cases before stealing multiple pieces of jewelry.

They all fled in a silver Honda CRV with the Ontario license plate BFZV 946. Investigators said at the time that the license plate was registered to a different vehicle.

St. Catharines jewelry store robbery Niagara Regional Police Service release surveillance photos of the vehicle five suspects fled in after allegedly robbing a jewelry store at the Pen Centre in St. Catharines. (NRPS)

A 15-year-old boy from Scarborough has since been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon, break-in instruments, and stolen property, as well as failing to comply with a youth sentence order among others.

A 17-year-old male from Springhill, Nova Scotia has also been charged with robbery, disguise with intent, possession of stolen property, and administering a noxious thing.

The charges have not been tested in court.

The accused cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Four other suspects remains outstanding, police said.

Any witnesses or anyone with more information is asked to contact Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.