Police seek information after gunshots fired inside Stoney Creek residence

Police in Hamilton are appealing to the public for information after gunshots rang out inside a home in Stoney Creek on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 238 Highway 8, near Green Road.

Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said they were called to that area shortly after 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators said several people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no injuries have been reported.

Police have not provided any detils about any arrests at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPS’s Shooting Response Team at 905-546-4883 or shootingresponseteam@hamiltonpolice.ca or Crime Stoppers anonymously.