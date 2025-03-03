Alleged impaired driver flees Burlington crash, fights motorist, assaults cop: OPP

A driver from Brampton has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly fleeing from a March 2 collision they caused in Burlington, getting into a fight with another motorist, and assaulting a police officer. (Burlinton OPP photo)

A driver from Brampton has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly fleeing from a two-vehicle collision they caused in Burlington, getting into a fight with another motorist, and assaulting a police officer.

The incident happened on Sunday morning on eastbound Highway 403 near Waterdown Road.

Burlington OPP said they were called to that area at 8:41 a.m. for reports of a driver who was operating their vehicle erratically prior to getting into a collision then refusing to pull over.

When they arrived, police said an officer saw two vehicles pulled over on the right shoulder and occupants standing outside of them.

“The officer separated the occupants and was then assaulted by the suspect while placing them under arrest for impaired driving,” the OPP said in a news release.

The OPP later told CP24 that no injuries were sustained by any of the occupants from the collision, nor the officer as a result of the assault.

Manjot Singh, 25, of Brampton, has subsequently been charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code, and assault a peace officer. These charges have not been proven in court.

Police say the accused was already under a court ordered driving suspension for a previous impaired driving conviction.

Singh has since been released from custody and is schedules to appear in a Milton court on May 26.

The OPP said it “remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education” and is urging anyone who sees someone driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol to immediately call 9-1-1.