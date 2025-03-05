3 confirmed cases of measles in Niagara Region, public exposure possible in St. Catharines

Niagara Region says it is investigating three confirmed cases of measles in unvaccinated children in St. Catharines.

Niagara Region Public Health (NRPH) says measles exposure may have occurred at MedCare Clinics at the Scott Street Medical Centre at 387 Scott Street, near Grantham Avenue, on March 2 from 4:20 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.

Anyone who may have visited the exposure site is advised to watch for symptoms for up to 21 days – until March 24 – even if their measles vaccine is up to date. NRPH says they are in the process of reaching out to people who have been identified as being potentially exposed.

NRPH says people who are not up to date with their measles vaccination or who have not previously had measles are at highest risk of infection.

“It’s important to remember that measles is a serious disease that can lead to severe complications, particularly in young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems,” said Niagara Region’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Azim Kasmani, in a release. “We urge residents to protect themselves, their families, and their community by ensuring they are vaccinated.”

Last week, Public Health Ontario reported 78 new measles cases over the two weeks from Feb. 13 to Feb. 27, nearly doubling the province’s total count since an outbreak started in the autumn.