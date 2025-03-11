More than 4,000 illegal cannabis plants seized in Wainfleet, Ont.

Provincial police say they have seized more than 4,000 illegal cannabis plants at a building in Wainfleet, Ont. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Police say they were called to a location on Highway 3 on Feb. 26, after a referral from Health Canada cannabis inspectors. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say that, based on what they learned from Health Canada, the cannabis was being illegally grown.

When investigators arrived on-site, they said they found 4,098 cannabis plants and just over 15 kilograms of dried, processed cannabis, going for a total value of more than $2 million.

Police say they charged 58-year-old Ruyin Chen and 35-year-old Sirikat Khumhueang, both of Mississauga, with two offences contrary to the Cannabis Act. The charges have not been tested in court.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the illegal sale or production of cannabis to contact the non-emergency line or Crime Stoppers anonymously.