Police arrest man wanted after dog shot in Niagara Falls

Anthony Angoy, 26, of Thorold is wanted for allegedly accidentally shooting a husky in Niagara Falls. (NRPS)

A man accused of firing a gun and hitting a one-year-old husky in Niagara Falls in January has been arrested.

Niagara Regional Police have been looking for 26-year-old Anthony Angoy since the Jan. 4 incident at an apartment building on Jepson Street near Victoria Avenue.

They said Angoy attended a unit to visit the occupants and during that time, a handgun was allegedly seen in his waistband.

“As the suspect attempted to display the handgun, it was discharged, striking a one-year-old husky dog that was present. The suspect then fled from the scene on foot with the handgun,” police allege.

Meanwhile, the husky was rushed to a veterinary hospital.

A day after the shooting, police released a photo of Angoy, who was wanted on several firearm-related charges.

Investigators announced on Wednesday that Angoy was located in Hamilton the day prior and taken into custody.

Police said the firearm used in the incident has not been found.

They continue to urge anyone who may have further information to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009707 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.