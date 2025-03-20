Suspect wanted after stolen Audi involved in fatal collision in St. Catharines

A 31-year-old man has died after his vehicle was struck by the driver of a stolen Audi in St. Catharines on Wednesday night, police say.

At around 9:40 p.m., Niagara Regional Police say they were called to a commercial plaza in the area of Scott and Niagara streets for reports of a car theft.

Police say the driver of a black Audi S5 parked in the plaza’s lot, leaving the keys in the ignition with the engine running as they went inside a nearby store. They add that the vehicle was not left unattended, as a passenger was seated in the front passenger seat.

While the driver was inside the store, police say an unidentified man approached the Audi, opened the driver’s door and allegedly verbally threatened the passenger. Officers say the passenger got out of the car and the suspect drove away “at a high rate of speed.”

About 40 minutes later, police say they responded to the area of Welland Avenue and Ontario Street with other emergency personnel for a vehicle collision.

When officers arrived, they said they found the stolen black Audi had crashed into a grey Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the Audi, police say, fled from the scene on foot. They add that the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu died at the hospital.

Police believe the suspect sustained a head injury, resulting in blood loss.

While Niagara police deployed additional resources to find the suspect, they were unsuccessful. Officials released images of the suspect in hopes of identifying them, but police did not provide a description.

Two separate teams have been tasked to investigate the collision and the theft, but police say they are working together with support from the forensics team.

Detectives are asking witnesses, and those who may have footage of the theft and/or collision, to come forward and contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.