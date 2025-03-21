Police investigating fatal crash involving e-bike in Port Colborne

A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)

A 47-year-old man has died after a crash in Port Colborne on Friday afternoon.

Niagara Regional Police say the crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the area of Elm and George streets.

A 47-year-old man was operating an e-bike when police say he was hit by a motor vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Collision reconstruction detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

Police did not say if the driver of the motor vehicle remained at the scene.

Anyone with information or dashcam or video footage is asked to contact Niagara police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.