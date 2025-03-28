Toronto man receives lifesaving surgery after being stabbed while sitting on Niagara Falls park bench: police

A 66-year-old Toronto man received lifesaving surgery after he was stabbed by an unknown attacker while seated on a park bench in Niagara Falls earlier this week, police say.

In a release, Niagara police say the stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. on Thursday at a park in the area of Queen Street and Erie Avenue.

Investigators say the 66-year-old man was sitting on a park bench when he was stabbed “multiple times” by an unknown attacker.

The suspect fled, and the Niagara Regional Police Service canine unit was used to locate the suspect a short time later.

The victim was taken to an out-of-town trauma centre where he received lifesaving surgery, police say, and he is now in stable condition.

Police say Luizao Miguel Castro, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault and one count each of failing to comply with a release order and a probation order. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators say they are still searching for the weapon used in the stabbing.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward.