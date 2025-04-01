Niagara police searching for man following attempted murder in St. Catharines

Niagara police say Rohan Chandler is wanted for attempted murder following a stabbing in St. Catharines on March 30.

Niagara police are searching for a man accused of attempted murder after a stabbing in St. Catharines earlier this week.

Police say on March 30, at around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to an alleged stabbing at an address on Niagara Street, near Church Street and Welland Avenue.

Officers found a male victim suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police are now searching for 30-year-old Rohan Chandler. He is wanted on charges of attempted murder and is believed to be in the St. Catharines area.

Anyone with information about Chandler’s whereabouts is asked to contact Niagara police at 905-688-4111 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.