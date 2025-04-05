2 men wanted after woman attacked, sexually assaulted in St. Catharines, say police

Police in Niagara Region are searching for two male suspects who allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted a woman they did not know in St. Catharines early Saturday morning.

The incident happened near Glendale Avenue and Kerr Street, near Merritt Street.

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said officers were called to that area for a report of a sexual assault.

Police said they met with a woman in her 50s who said she was walking in that area when she was “suddenly attacked and sexually assaulted by two unknown males.”

“Following the assault, the suspects fled the area on foot. The victim subsequently returned home and contacted police,” NRPS said in a release.

Police then deployed additional resources, including the K9 unit, to help in the search for the suspects, however they have not been found at this time.

The victim was not able to provide any descriptive details about the pesons who atatcked her, NRPS said.

Detectives from the force’s Sexual Assault Unit have now been assigned to this case.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area with cell phones, closed circuit video recording, or dashcam footage between 12:45 and 1:20 a.m. on Saturday to review it.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact NRPS at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009407, or by email at 9407@niagarapolice.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.