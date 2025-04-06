B.C. man charged after allegedly trafficking woman in Toronto and Niagara Falls

Police in Niagara Region have announced the arrest of a third person, a man from B.C., who was wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Last August, Niagara Regional Police Service’s (NRPS) Human Trafficking Unit launched an investigation after learning that a woman was being trafficked throughout Toronto and Niagara Falls.

As a result, several search warrants were undertaken in Niagara and Toronto, which resulted in the arrest of St. Catharines residents Sascha El-Abiad, 47, and 31-year-old Paisley Rose West McClymont on Oct. 8, 2024.

Investigators say El-Abiad is a full patch member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

At that time, police said they were aware of a third suspect, but had not yet identified them.

Further investigation led them to identify the third suspect as 36-year-old Colin Bayley, of British Columbia. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest for sexual assault, assault, and utter threats to cause death.

Bayley was located and arrested in B.C. on Apr. 1. He was escorted to Ontario and taken into custody where he was held pending an Apr. 6 bail hearing.

“Detectives also believe that there may be additional victims and/or survivors and are requesting that they contact police,” NRPS said in a news release.

“Due to the nature of the investigation, detectives have reason to believe that there are additional witnesses and are urging them to come forward,”

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact NRPS at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009548, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.