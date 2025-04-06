Driver, vehicle sought after pedestrian seriously injured in St. Catharines hit-and-run

Police are searching for a motorist and the vehicle they were operating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a fail-to-remain collision in St. Catharines on Sunday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Grantham Avenue and Carlton Street.

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) along with the St. Catharines Fire Department and Niagara Emergency Medical Service said they were called to that area at about 8 a.m. for reports of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian

Police said the initial investigation determined that the pedestrian was walking northbound on the west side of Grantham and using the crosswalk at Carlton Street when they were struck by the driver of a vehicle.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and was taken to an out-of-region hospital for further medical treatment, they said.

The motorist failed to remain at the scene or to identify themselves, investigators said, and was last seen fleeing the area westbound on Carlton before turning southbound onto Stoyanoff Drive.

The vehicle they were driving is described by police as a newer model Buick SUV, possibly dark purple or brown in colour.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 65 years old, and last seen wearing glasses and a baseball cap.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is now handling the investigation with the support of the Forensic Services Unit.

Witnesses to this collision, including motorists who were in the area with dashcams or residents with video surveillance, are asked to review their footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009367 with any relevant information, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.