Suspect in fatal stabbing in St. Catharines arrested: police

Rohan Chandler is seen in this photo released by Niagara Regional Police.

A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in St. Catharines last month has now been arrested, police say.

The stabbing occurred at around 4:30 a.m. on March 30 at an address on Niagara Street, near Church Street and Welland Avenue.

One man, identified as 56-year-old Victor Clayton, was found suffering from stab wounds at the scene and later died in hospital.

Police previously identified a suspect as 30-year-old Rohan Chandler.

On Tuesday, investigators confirmed the suspect was arrested with the assistance of the Peterborough Police Service.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and failing to comply with a probation order. The charges have not been tested in court.

The investigation remains “ongoing,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.