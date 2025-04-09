Video shows pickup truck ‘propel’ SUV through oncoming traffic in St. Catharines, Ont.

Police are trying to identify the driver of a black pickup truck caught on camera accelerating into the back of an SUV and pushing it through a red light.

Video shows the moment when a black pickup truck ‘propels’ an SUV stopped at a red light through an intersection with oncoming traffic in St. Catharines, Ont., police say.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called to the intersection of Welland Avenue and Niagara Street at around 6:45 p.m. on March 23, for reports of a motor vehicle collision.

Police say the driver of a beige SUV was heading westbound on Welland Avenue and was waiting in front of the pickup truck at a red light.

In the video, the driver of the truck can be seen pushing the SUV forward, through the intersection and narrowly missing other vehicles as it continued along the road.

Police say the truck — described as a two-door, black Ford F-150 — fled the scene without stopping. They describe the driver of the truck as a woman with blonde hair.

No injuries were reported.

Niagara police are urging the pickup truck driver to come forward.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.