5 men wanted in connection with ‘violent’ residential robbery in Grimsby

Niagara Regional Police are searching for five male suspects wanted in connection with a 'violent' robbery of a home in Grimsby. (Niagara Regional Police Service)

Police are searching for five suspects after a “violent” residential robbery in Grimsby, Ont. on Tuesday.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called to a home in the area of Winston Road and Kelson Avenue North at around 4 a.m.

According to police, five masked men with weapons allegedly assaulted a man before breaking into the residence. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police allege the suspects scoured the home for valuables and drove off in a black SUV just before officers arrived at the scene. They add that the black SUV made it to the QEW at Fifty Road.

Officers say they allegedly stole jewellery and electronics.

There are five male suspects wanted in connection with the home invasion.

Police say the first suspect was wearing dark gloves, a black hoodie with black face covering, black pants with a grey stripe down the side and black shoes with white soles.

The second is believed to have worn dark gloves, a brown and black puffer jacket with a white logo on the left chest, black face covering, red pants with black trim near the knee and black shoes with a white logo on the tongue.

Officers say the third suspect was wearing a black jacket with a white logo on the chest, black face covering, mismatching gloves (one red and one black), black pants and white shoes with grey accents.

The fourth suspect is described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the chest, black face covering, white gloves and black pants.

Police say the fifth suspect was wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, black face covering, black gloves, black pants and black shoes.

Niagara police released photos of suspects two through five, adding that they will share a picture of the remaining suspect as soon as its available.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, or who may have footage in the area between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on April 15, to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.