71-year-old Grimsby case worker charged with child luring: York police

71-year-old Norman Behie has been charged with child luring by York police.

A 71-year-old case worker from Grimsby is accused of allegedly luring a child over the course of several months while employed as a case worker.

In a news release issued on Thursday, York police say in February of this year, “investigators were notified that a youth victim had been in frequent communication with the suspect whom they met through a friend in November 2024.”

They say the suspect indicated he was a therapist and would offer his services at no cost.

Police say between that time, the suspect frequently messaged and met with the victim. They say the messages then evolved into the suspect expressing feelings to the victim beyond a professional relationship.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in Grimsby on April 16 and arrested and charged 71-year-old Norman Behie with child luring.

Police say Behie was employed as a case worker and they believe there could be additional victims.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Counter Exploitation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6800.