‘Dangerous, illegal migrants’ last seen in Fort Erie area: RCMP

The Ontario division of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are warning the public of what they’re describing as “dangerous, illegal migrants” who are allegedly at-large in the Niagara region.
In a post shared on social media, the RCMP says they were last seen in the Fort Erie area.
RCMP say Yenny Justo, 41, and Alexander Cardenas, 51, are driving a black Mercedes C Class with a Florida licence plate reading BN78UX.
RCMP did not share why the pair is considered dangerous, where they migrated from, or how long they’ve been in Canada.
Police say if you see either person, do not approach and call the local police service or the Ontario RCMP Operational Comms. Centre at 1-800-387-0020.
