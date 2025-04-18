Fire that ‘fully engulfed’ historic Niagara-on-the-Lake home deemed suspicious, police say

A fire that broke out at a historic home in Niagara-on-the-Lake earlier this week has been deemed suspicious, police say.

Police say they were called to Glencairn Hall, located near the Niagara River Parkway between Line 8 and Line 6 roads, shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

By the time emergency services arrived, police say the home was “fully engulfed in flames,” causing significant damage to the property. Police say nobody was at the residence at the time of the fire.

The Greek revival home was designated as a heritage site just last year, though the residence was first constructed in 1832, according to Niagara-on-the-Lake’s heritage portal. The home has housed the likes of William A. Thompson, a former president of the Erie and Niagara Railway and John D. Larkin, who co-founded Larkin Soap Company.

The Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake said in a release on Wednesday that firefighters worked “tirelessly throughout the day” to put out the blaze.

“Crews arrived quickly and faced several challenging conditions, but their training and teamwork were evident throughout the response,” Fire Chief Jay Plato said in a release.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to assist with the investigation.

The town says it understands the property’s significance to the community, and will provide updates when it is appropriate and in collaboration with investigators.

“Heavy equipment is now on-site and the controlled removal of certain elements of the building has begun. This step is necessary to support both the investigation and ensure the safety of all personnel on scene,” the town said in a release issued Friday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.