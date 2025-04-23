Scarborough man wanted for allegedly uttering death threats, criminal harassment believed to be in GTA: police

A Scarborough man is wanted by Niagara police after he alleged made death threats and harassed a woman he knew.

Police said the incidents occurred between March and April of this year but did not specify where in the Niagara region.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for 30-year-old Jeremiah Rasheed Pooran.

He is wanted on several charges including uttering a death threat, criminal harassment, and failing to comply with both a probation and release order.

Pooran is also wanted in connection with a Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) investigation from 2024 for similar offences

“[His] current whereabouts are unknown,” police said in a release on Wednesday.

“Detectives believe he is actively evading arrest [and] is believed to be hiding in the Greater Toronto Area.”

Investigators say Pooran is also wanted by three other police services in the province.

If seen, members of the public are advised not to confront him but call a local police service.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact NRPS at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009285, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.