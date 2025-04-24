OPP seize more than 100 kilograms of suspected cocaine following drug trafficking investigation

Provincial police say they seized more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, for a total street value of more than $10 million. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have seized more than 100 kilograms of suspected cocaine following a months-long drug trafficking investigation spanning across the Greater Toronto and Niagara areas and Nova Scotia.

In January, OPP’s Biker Enforcement Unit launched a joint investigation with various local police services into suspected drug trafficking activity allegedly conducted by Outlaws Motorcycle Club gang members in St. Catharines, Ont.

Through their investigation, police say they discovered large quantities of cocaine were being trafficked and distributed throughout the GTA and East Coast.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Richmond Hill on April 4, where they say they seized about 101 kilograms of suspected cocaine and more than $215,000 in cash.

Drugs seized

As a result, police arrested four people, including one full-patch member of the motorcycle gang.

“Outlaw motorcycle gang involvement in drug trafficking networks and other criminality is a top priority for law enforcement. The inter-provincial nature of this investigation demonstrates the importance of collaboration with law enforcement on a national level,” OPP Det.-Insp. Scott Wade said in a release.

Randy McGean, Sherry Stillwell, Cody Soulliere and David Crothers have been charged with a total of eight offences, for possession of proceeds of crime and possession of purpose of trafficking cocaine. The charges have not been tested in court.

On that same day, Niagara police conducted additional search warrants at two homes in St. Catharines, where they say they found about 25 oxycodone/acetaminophen tablets, approximately five ounces of suspected cocaine, a money counter and an undisclosed quantity of cash.

In total, provincial police say the estimated street value of all the drugs seized is $10.1 million.

On April 5, OPP say they tipped off the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Nova Scotia, where they conducted a vehicle stop and found about five kilograms of suspected cocaine, as well as a rifle, ammunition and high-capacity magazines. Police say the driver of that vehicle was arrested.

Police are asking anyone with information about the motorcycle gang to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.