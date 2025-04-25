Jewelry store in Grimsby robbed for third time, Niagara police say

Police are searching for five suspects wanted in connection with an armed jewellery store robbery on April 24 in Grimsby, Ont. (Niagara Regional Police Service)

A jewelry store in Grimsby, Ont., was the target of yet another robbery—marking the third time for this location, police say.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called to Harmony House Jewellers, located on Main Street, shortly before 11:25 a.m., for reports of an armed robbery.

Officers say five suspects riding in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck intentionally backed into the store front’s windows.

In a post on X, MP Dean Allison—whose riding is Niagara West—shared what appears to be surveillance footage of the moment when the truck reversed into the store on Thursday morning.

midday Armed Robbery in Grimsby



Right next to my campaign office !



3rd time robbed in just a few months



What happened to our country ? 10 years of Liberals, that’s what !



Only Conservatives will get tough on criminals



This is the most important election of our lifetime,… pic.twitter.com/GJbMDQ7szN — Dean Allison (@DeanAllisonMP) April 24, 2025

Police say four of the five suspects got out of the truck carrying hammers and axes. Then, police allege they started to break the glass cases within the store to gain access to jewelry and watches.

Officers say the driver of the pickup truck then got out of the vehicle and made his way toward an unoccupied white Honda CRV that was parked across the street. Police say the group used this vehicle to flee the scene.

“As the suspects were attempting to drive off, a firearm was pointed at an individual attempting to stop the escape,” Thursday’s news release reads.

Police describe the firearm as a black handgun with a narrow silver barrel.

Harmony House Jewellers was open at the time of the robbery. Police say employees were present at the time, adding nobody was physically injured.

“Due to the events that happened earlier this afternoon at our Grimsby location, we will be closed until further notice and our Vault Sale Event is cancelled,” the jewelry store said in a Facebook post, hours after the incident. “Above all, I am grateful no one was seriously injured. We at Harmony Jewellers appreciate the support of our customers & the community.”

Detectives say they determined the pickup truck the suspects first drove was allegedly stolen in London, Ont. on Jan. 10, adding that the Honda CRV they fled in was also stolen in Toronto on Wednesday.

Hamilton police located the CRV on Baseline Road near North Service Road in Hamilton shortly after the robbery in Grimsby, though they say the vehicle was unoccupied at the time.

“A witness has since come forward to report the suspects were observed exiting the CRV and entering an awaiting pickup truck,” police say.

Police are searching for five male suspects in their 20s, who they describe as having medium builds and of average height. They add that they were all wearing dark-coloured clothing and blue surgical style face masks.

In an updated release on Friday, police say they increased their presence in Grimsby following the armed robbery.

“Officers are actively conducting enhanced and highly visible patrols to deter further crime, reassure residents, and maintain public safety,” officials wrote.

A NRPS spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Toronto that this is the third robbery at this location, but could not say if all of the robberies are connected at this time due to the active investigation.

Detectives say they are “aware” of the videos and photographs circulating online, and are asking anyone with additional footage or information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.