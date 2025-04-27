16-year-old injured in shooting at St. Catharines nightclub, police say

A Niagara Regional Police Service sign is shown in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

A 16-year-old boy was injured after an overnight shooting inside a nightclub in St. Catharines, police say.

Niagara Regional Police say they were patrolling the downtown core when they heard gunshots coming from around St. Paul Street just before 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they saw “a multitude of individuals” running from Club 88.

Police say they found the Ajax teenager outside of the club. Paramedics assessed the victim, police say, and brought him to a hospital out of the area. They add that his injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators said the shooting happened inside of the club, somewhere near the bathroom.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

Police say they are looking for a male suspect, who was last seen wearing a black Nike sweater and black jogging pants.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.