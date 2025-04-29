Accountant in Niagara Falls facing fraud charges

A Niagara region police cruiser can be seen above. (Wikipedia Commons)

An accountant from Niagara Falls is facing several charges after allegations of fraud surfaced at an unnamed business.

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said in February officers attended a commercial business for reports of a belated fraud involving a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA).

Police said the investigation was forwarded to the Central Fraud Unit.

As a result, detectives learned that the business had hired a CPA, who is the sole director of Ontario Incorporated 2629884 and the owner of Justin Jay Tax Accounting & Advisory Services, to assume all accounting services.

When the business became skeptical of the accounting practices, a third-party review was conducted, resulting in allegations of fraud, police said.

On April 23, Cherrel Monton-Matsugu, 44, of Niagara Falls, was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, altering a document with intent to defraud, and criminal breach of trust. The charges have not been proven in court.

Monton-Matsugu was released from custody under a Form 10 Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in St. Catharines on May 21.

Police said the complainants in this matter have asked that the NRPS not release further details or the identity of the involved business.

Anyone with further information about this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective at ng 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009488, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.